New details reveal slain US soldier's harrowing last stand

Washington (CNN) With enemy forces rapidly closing in on his position, Army Sgt. La David Johnson decided he had to move, evading gunfire alone and on foot for over half a mile before eventually taking cover under a thorny tree. It was here that the 25-year-old South Florida native would make his final stand.

What happened to Johnson, and how he became separated from the rest of the Green Beret-led team after it was ambushed by more than 100 ISIS fighters in Niger last October, was one of the key mysteries surrounding the attack, which left four US soldiers and four Nigeriens dead.

The Americans killed were Johnson, Staff Sgt. Bryan C. Black, Staff Sgt. Jeremiah W. Johnson and Staff Sgt. Dustin M. Wright.

But new details about Johnson's fate -- including an explanation for why his body was recovered in a remote area of the northwestern African country by Nigerien troops nearly 48 hours after he was discovered missing -- emerged Thursday when the Pentagon released a summary of a months-long military investigation into the incident.

According to a summary of the report, the 12-member team and their partner Nigerien troops were ambushed "by a large enemy force" immediately after their convoy stopped near the village of Tongo Tongo to resupply.

