Washington (CNN) A Maryland Democratic gubernatorial candidate died suddenly Thursday morning after experiencing cardiac arrest, authorities said.

Baltimore County Executive Kevin Kamenetz, 60, awoke in his home outside of Baltimore around 2 a.m. feeling ill and was pronounced dead an hour later after being transported to St. Joseph Medical Center, the county said in a statement

Kamenetz was a city councilman for 24 years and joined the gubernatorial race last October. He was one of several Democrats hoping to defeat Republican Gov. Larry Hogan in the 2018 gubernatorial race.

Hogan said he was "shocked" to hear of Kamenetz's passing.

"The First Lady and I are shocked and grieved by the sudden passing of Baltimore County Executive Kevin Kamenetz. Our prayers go out to his family and many loved ones this morning," Hogan tweeted.