Breaking News

Harris says she'll back Booker's legislation to legalize marijuana

By Daniella Diaz, CNN

Updated 4:59 PM ET, Thu May 10, 2018

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

weed 4 Maine excerpt pot vs pills_00001111
weed 4 Maine excerpt pot vs pills_00001111

    JUST WATCHED

    Maine: Where medical marijuana is saving opioid addicts

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Maine: Where medical marijuana is saving opioid addicts 02:03

Washington (CNN)California Sen. Kamala Harris said in a tweet Thursday she plans to support her fellow Democratic colleague Cory Booker's legislation to legalize marijuana.

She made her announcement in a video for Now This News.
Harris said one of the reasons she supports the legislation is because of law enforcement's treatment of African-Americans who use marijuana.
RELATED: Potential Democratic 2020 contenders are rushing to back marijuana legalization
    "The fact is that marijuana laws are not applied and enforced in the same way for all people," she said in the video. "So for example, African-Americans use marijuana at roughly the same rate as whites but are approximately four times as likely to be arrested for possession. That's just not fair."
    Read More
    Booker's legislation would remove marijuana from the list of controlled substances, making it legal at the federal level.
    It would also expunge federal marijuana use and possession crimes and allow someone serving time in federal prison for marijuana use or possession crimes to petition a court for a re-sentencing.
    Booker introduced the legislation last August and Democratic New York Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand signed on earlier this year to be a cosponsor.
    Last month, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, a New York Democrat, proposed legislation decriminalizing marijuana on a federal level.