Washington (CNN) California Sen. Kamala Harris said in a tweet Thursday she plans to support her fellow Democratic colleague Cory Booker's legislation to legalize marijuana.

She made her announcement in a video for Now This News.

The fact is​,​ marijuana laws are not applied and enforced in the same way for all people. That's why I'​ve signed onto @CoryBooker's Marijuana Justice Act​ to make marijuana legal at the federal level​. It's the smart thing to do​. pic.twitter.com/JD5qqm0bfU — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) May 10, 2018

Harris said one of the reasons she supports the legislation is because of law enforcement's treatment of African-Americans who use marijuana.

"The fact is that marijuana laws are not applied and enforced in the same way for all people," she said in the video. "So for example, African-Americans use marijuana at roughly the same rate as whites but are approximately four times as likely to be arrested for possession. That's just not fair."

