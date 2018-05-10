Grassley cites midterms in plea to Supreme Court justices to decide on retirement

Washington (CNN) Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley had a message on Thursday for any Supreme Court justice considering retirement: announce your intentions soon.

"I just hope that if there is going to be a nominee," Grassley told talk show host Hugh Hewitt, that it should be announced within two or three weeks, "because we've got to get this done before the election."

He added, "So my message to any one of the nine Supreme Court justices, if you're thinking about quitting this year, do it yesterday."

Grassley, R-Iowa, noted there is generally about a "50, 60, 70" day lag between a nomination and a confirmation.

Justice Anthony Kennedy has been the subject of constant retirement rumors since President Donald Trump took office last year.

Read More