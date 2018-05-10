George W. Bush touts 'dangers of isolation' as Trump pulls out of Iran deal

Washington (CNN) Former President George W. Bush returned to Washington on Thursday night and touted a foreign policy view that directly contradicts President Donald Trump's "America First" rhetoric.

Bush spoke at an awards ceremony hosted by the Atlantic Council, a nonpartisan foreign policy think tank, which was honoring him with a Distinguished International Leadership Award for his work to eradicate HIV/AIDS in Africa. The Presidential Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief, which he started while in office and has continued to lead since leaving the White House, is credited with saving millions of lives across the African continent and helping to change the trajectory of the HIV/AIDS crisis around the world.

In explaining the importance of PEPFAR, Bush spoke about what he called "the dangers of isolation."

"America is indispensable for the world. The price of greatness is responsibility. One cannot rise to be in many ways the leading community in the civilized world without being involved in its problems, without being convulsed by its agonies and inspired by its causes," Bush said, invoking a speech by the legendary British Prime Minister Winston Churchill.