FEC approves NY candidate's request to use campaign funds for childcare

Washington (CNN) The Federal Election Commission on Thursday approved a New York congressional candidate's request to use federal campaign funds to cover the childcare expenses for her two children incurred while she is campaigning.

Appearing before the FEC with her 2-year-old son and 3-year-old daughter, Liuba Grechen Shirley, a New York Democrat, requested the $22-per-hour childcare expenses she incurred as a result of joining the race for the 2nd Congressional District seat be covered by campaign dollars.

The FEC swiftly approved a draft of a subject advisory opinion that concluded the expenses for Grechen Shirley wouldn't exist had she not sought office.

FEC Vice Chair Ellen Weintraub said that although there have been previous requests regarding childcare expenses, Grechen Shirley is the first female candidate to petition on the matter.

"I have a long track record of being very concerned with personal use issues but the request that you've made is tailored," Weintraub said during the open meeting on Thursday. "We're not creating a wholesale carve out for childcare. You still can't use campaign funds for babysitting on date night, but to the extent that you need it and other candidates similarly situated in order to facilitate their campaign work, this answer, should we approve it, would allow campaign funds to be used for those expenses."

