Trump misleads about military pay raises

(CNN) President Donald Trump just wanted to tout his commitment to the military on Wednesday but ended up misstating the facts.

He claimed during a celebration of military spouses and mothers that the defense spending measure he approved earlier this year included the first pay raises for service members in a decade.

"First time in 10 years," Trump claimed during his remarks from the White House East Room.

"My administration is totally committed to every family that serves in the United States Armed Forces," he went on. "I was proud to sign that big pay raise that I've already spoken about. And I am proud of it. And I guess there will be others, too. Would you like one sooner, or do you want to wait another 10 years? I don't know."

