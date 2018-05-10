Donald Trump Jr. prepares for stepped up role in 2018 midterm elections

(CNN) President Donald Trump's oldest son, Donald Trump Jr., is gearing up for a more involved role in the 2018 midterms, two sources familiar with the plans tells CNN, aiming to help Republicans keep the Senate and House in November.

Trump Jr. has already been involved in elections this year. He has raised money for select candidates, addressed the Republican National Committee at their meeting last week in Florida and campaigned for failed House candidate Rick Saccone in a special election earlier this year.

The source said the Trump son wants to get more involved and views the midterms as a critical opportunity to bolster the Republican Party and his father's presidency.

Trump Jr. will particularly focus on West Virginia, Missouri, Montana and Indiana, four states that have key Senate races where Republicans are looking to unseat Democrats in states Trump won in 2016, and on defending House seats in districts where the President has a high approval rating, the sources said.

The sources added this will extend beyond just fundraising and will likely include Trump Jr. headlining events for candidates.

