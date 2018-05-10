Trump to project party unity at Indiana rally

(CNN) President Donald Trump hopes to project party unity and forward momentum during a political rally in Indiana on Thursday night after a bitter GOP primary battle in the state earlier this week.

He's traveling to Elkhart two days after former state Rep. Mike Braun secured his place on the November ballot against the vulnerable Democratic incumbent Sen. Joe Donnelly. Braun beat out two sitting congressmen in a surprise upset.

Trump is certain to hail this week's foreign policy accomplishments, including announcing the US withdrawal from Iran nuclear deal and the successful return of US prisoners from North Korea.

For Trump, it will provide an opportunity to hit at Donnelly, who represented a district that included Elkhart during his time in the US House.

