Who has signed the DACA discharge petition

(CNN)Here are the lawmakers that have signed a petition that would force a House floor vote on immigration bills, according to the House Clerk's Office. The measure needs 218 signatures to move forward, which would require 25 Republicans and all 193 Democrats.
- Carlos Curbelo, R-Florida
- Jeff Denham, R-California
- David Valadao, R-California
- Will Hurd, R-Texas
- Mario Diaz-Balart, R-Florida
- Mia Love, R-Utah
- Ileana Ros-Lehtinen, R-Florida
- Charlie Dent, R-Pennsylvania
- Fred Upton, R-Michigan
- David Reichert, R-Washington
- Mike Coffman, R-Colorado
- Chris Collins, R-New York
- John Faso, R-New York
- Mark Amodei, R-Nevada
- Elise Stefanik, R-New York
- Leonard Lance, R-New Jersey
- Ryan Costello, R-Pennsylvania
- Stephen Knight, R-California
- Diana DeGette, D-Colorado