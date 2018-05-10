Washington (CNN) Retiring Rep. Luis Gutierrez has decided against seeking the Democratic presidential nomination and instead will focus his efforts on mobilizing Latino voters in key swing states in the run-up to 2020.

"Now that time has transpired and I have been able to give it some thought, I believe the best use of my time and my energy and my leadership is [to] spend a lot of time in Ohio, Pennsylvania," Gutierrez said in an interview that will air this weekend on SiriusXM's "Full Stop with Mark Preston." "In those two states, particularly, there are communities of Puerto Rican descent that need to get activated."

Gutierrez's decision not to seek his party's presidential nomination will be viewed as a setback by immigration activists, who see the Illinois congressman as one of the most effective spokesmen calling for the US government to grant citizenship to the estimated 11 million undocumented immigrants living in the country. Yet Gutierrez's absence from the presidential field may also open up a lane for another prominent Latino candidate to enter what is expected to be a very contentious, crowded and expensive battle for the nomination.

Gutierrez had surprised his colleagues and constituents in November when he announced that he would retire at the close of the 115th Congress. At the same time, he acknowledged that he planned to explore a presidential campaign.

Now, Gutierrez -- the only Latino to represent Illinois -- is setting his sights on marshaling Latino voters in the country's heartland, as well as helping Puerto Rico rebuild following Hurricane Maria's devastating hit to the island last September. While Gutierrez was born and raised in Chicago, his parents are from Puerto Rico and the congressman maintains strong ties to the US territory -- and strong opinions about the US government's response after the hurricane.