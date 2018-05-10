Alt-right web domain names registered to company that paid Cohen

(CNN) At least eight alt-right website domain names were registered to Columbus Nova, the company that paid hundreds of thousands of dollars to President Donald Trump's personal attorney Michael Cohen, according to internet records reviewed by CNN.

The domains, which include alternate-right.com, alt-rights.com and alternate-rt.com, were created in August 2016 during the presidential campaign season. That same month, CNN and other news outlets reported on the rising profile of the alt-right movement and its white nationalist connections.

Records show an employee, Frederick Intrater, whose brother Andrew Intrater is the CEO of Columbus Nova, used his company email address to register the web domains, and listed Columbus Nova as the registrant organization, along with the company's address.

Frederick Intrater said in a statement that he used his own money to purchase the domains with the intention of later selling them for profit. He said he does not support white supremacy and added that he is Jewish and the son of a Holocaust survivor.

"I subsequently thought better of the idea of selling domain names which obviously now have connotations that are inconsistent with my moral beliefs," the statement reads, adding, "I never told my brother or anyone else at Columbus Nova that I had done this." Intrater said he did not use the alt-right domain names before they expired.