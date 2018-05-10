Volcanologist: Why Hawaii's volcano is in danger of going ballistic

Einat Lev, a volcanologist, is an assistant research professor at the Lamont-Doherty Earth Observatory at Columbia University. Her research, funded by the National Science Foundation, is focused on lava flow dynamics at different volcanoes, including in Hawaii. The opinions expressed in this commentary are solely those of the author.

(CNN) Everyone has been looking at Kilauea volcano's lava flows. Sure, a wall of molten rock consuming a car is quite the sight. But as we all focus on the damage at Leilani Estates, we shouldn't forget that volcanoes are complex systems, where everything is connected. New warnings about flying ballistic blocks and sinking lava lakes help us remember!

Einat Lev

This event -- beautiful, destructive, frightening -- also presents a moment for all of us to appreciate the immense power of the forces that never cease shaping our planet. We are reminded by Kilauea to stay humble in the face of nature. And for volcanologists, the eruption is an opportunity to share with the public what we know about how these massive, intricate systems work.

Indeed, as lava is spitting and oozing along Kilauea's East Rift Zone, there is action miles away at the top of the volcano. The pressure dropped below the lava lake at Kilauea's summit crater, Halema'umau', and lake levels have reached the lowest level since it formed back in 2008.

Scientists at the US Geological Survey's Hawaii Volcano Observatory worry that if the lava lake drops too far, groundwater will seep into the conduit -- the plumbing in this vast, interconnected system -- between the summit and the East Rift Zone.

Water and hot rocks and magma are not a good combination -- they create steam, and steam causes explosions. Such explosions can release tall clouds of ash and toxic gas and throw rocks -- so called "ballistic blocks" -- as far as eight football field lengths.

