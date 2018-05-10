At Yale, Starbucks and everywhere else, being black in America really is this hard

Ernest Owens is the editor of Philadelphia magazine's G Philly and CEO of Ernest Media Empire, LLC. He has written for USA Today, NBC News, BET, HuffPost and several other major publications. Follow him on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. The views expressed here are solely his.

(CNN) Another week, another set of reminders of how hard it is to be black in America.

Thanks to social media, the nation is tuning in to a phenomenon of everyday racial profiling that's been impeding the lives of black people for decades.

golfing, exercising, renting, shopping, Whether it's sitting working or even napping while black -- the truth has become hard to deny: America is beginning to see how difficult it is living while black.

Ernest Owens

While many of my white peers on social media have begun to express remorse after reading these horrific stories on my newsfeed, I'm perplexed as to why it took them so damn long to finally acknowledge these issues. As painful as these experiences are for me to personally read, they are nothing new for me, or for countless black Americans who've spent an entire lifetime navigating the unforeseen dangers of walking out the house and not knowing if we'll make it home.

Why did it take so long for "living while black" experiences to become viral stories that garnered public sympathy across the board? I personally think the bittersweet powers of social media are behind this newfound wave of awareness. It took a video of those two black men being arrested at Starbucks to be uploaded to Twitter in order for national media outlets to pick up on the story. Similar viral social media tapings connected to the incidents with white people calling the police on black people also played a huge role in capturing public attention. But all of this is bittersweet to me because it once again plays into the unfortunate trend of not believing that such experiences routinely occur -- or even that they occur at all -- unless it's caught on tape.