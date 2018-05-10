Story highlights Multiple sclerosis patient Victoria Stuessel skips doses of her high-cost prescription drugs

Even with health insurance, Stuessel pays $400 a month in copays for her prescriptions

(CNN) When President Trump gives his speech about prescription drug prices Friday, perhaps no one will be listening more intently than Victoria Stuessel.

If the President has successful ideas for cutting drug prices, maybe she can stop skipping doses of her multiple sclerosis medicines.

Perhaps she can send her 3-year-old daughter, Adilyn, to preschool. Right now, she can't afford it, given the high prices of her MS drugs.

Maybe -- just maybe -- they could even take a family vacation.

"Right now, we're just scraping by," said Stuessel, 33. "It's horrible."