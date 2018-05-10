FDA cracks down on stem cell clinics

Breaking News

FDA cracks down on clinics marketing unapproved stem cell therapies 

By Susan Scutti, CNN

Updated 1:30 PM ET, Thu May 10, 2018

Experts in the field of regenerative medicine believe one of the first areas of success when using stem cell-derived therapies will be the treatment of macular degeneration, which causes progressive loss of sight, and other retinal diseases. Click through the gallery to learn more about stem cell research.
Experts in the field of regenerative medicine believe one of the first areas of success when using stem cell-derived therapies will be the treatment of macular degeneration, which causes progressive loss of sight, and other retinal diseases. Click through the gallery to learn more about stem cell research.
In January 2014, researchers announced they had developed a new method of making stem cells: by placing skin cells in an acidic environment. But the researchers retracted their papers in July, citing &quot;several critical errors&quot; in their study data.
In January 2014, researchers announced they had developed a new method of making stem cells: by placing skin cells in an acidic environment. But the researchers retracted their papers in July, citing "several critical errors" in their study data.
Stem cells have the potential to become many kinds of cells and can renew themselves through cell division. Scientists view stem cells as a possible gateway to curing many medical conditions, from Parkinson&#39;s disease to diabetes. Stem cells are viewed on computer here at UConn Health Center in 2010.
Stem cells have the potential to become many kinds of cells and can renew themselves through cell division. Scientists view stem cells as a possible gateway to curing many medical conditions, from Parkinson's disease to diabetes. Stem cells are viewed on computer here at UConn Health Center in 2010.
A closeup of a microscope slide taken in 2000 at the Reproductive Genetics Institute&#39;s Chicago laboratory shows transplanted stem cells taken from the umbilical cord blood of a baby named Adam Nash. Adam&#39;s sister Molly has a genetic disease called Fanconi anemia. Their parents wanted to have a child who could be a stem cell donor for Molly. Using in vitro fertilization, doctors created embryos and then tested them for the genetic disease. They chose one that did not have the disorder, which grew into baby Adam. Molly received a stem cell transplant from stem cells from Adam&#39;s umbilical cord. Both children are alive today.
A closeup of a microscope slide taken in 2000 at the Reproductive Genetics Institute's Chicago laboratory shows transplanted stem cells taken from the umbilical cord blood of a baby named Adam Nash. Adam's sister Molly has a genetic disease called Fanconi anemia. Their parents wanted to have a child who could be a stem cell donor for Molly. Using in vitro fertilization, doctors created embryos and then tested them for the genetic disease. They chose one that did not have the disorder, which grew into baby Adam. Molly received a stem cell transplant from stem cells from Adam's umbilical cord. Both children are alive today.
In 1998, President Bill Clinton requested a National Bioethics Advisory Commission to study the question of stem cell research.
In 1998, President Bill Clinton requested a National Bioethics Advisory Commission to study the question of stem cell research.
In 2000, the National Institutes of Health issued guidelines for the use of embryonic stem cells in research, specifying that scientists receiving federal funds could use only extra embryos that would otherwise be discarded. President Clinton approved federal funding for stem cell research, but Congress did not fund it. Above, a Cell Expansion System, which is used to grow cells, is seen during the 2010 World Stem Cell Summit in Detroit.
In 2000, the National Institutes of Health issued guidelines for the use of embryonic stem cells in research, specifying that scientists receiving federal funds could use only extra embryos that would otherwise be discarded. President Clinton approved federal funding for stem cell research, but Congress did not fund it. Above, a Cell Expansion System, which is used to grow cells, is seen during the 2010 World Stem Cell Summit in Detroit.
In August 2001, President George W. Bush announced that he would allow federal funding for about 60 existing stem cell lines created before this date. Above, a human stem cell colony, which is no more than 1 millimeter wide and comprises thousands of individual stem cells, grows on mouse embryonic fibroblast in a research laboratory in September 2001.
In August 2001, President George W. Bush announced that he would allow federal funding for about 60 existing stem cell lines created before this date. Above, a human stem cell colony, which is no more than 1 millimeter wide and comprises thousands of individual stem cells, grows on mouse embryonic fibroblast in a research laboratory in September 2001.
In 2005, Connecticut and Illinois designated state funds to support stem cell research in their states. Above, a woman works on stem cells at the University of Connecticut&#39;s Stem Cell Institute at the UConn Health Center in August 2010 in Farmington.
In 2005, Connecticut and Illinois designated state funds to support stem cell research in their states. Above, a woman works on stem cells at the University of Connecticut's Stem Cell Institute at the UConn Health Center in August 2010 in Farmington.
In March 2009, President Barack Obama signed an executive order that removed restrictions on embryonic stem cell research. His action overturned an order approved by President George W. Bush in August 2001 that barred the National Institutes of Health from funding research on embryonic stem cells beyond using 60 cell lines that existed at that time.
In March 2009, President Barack Obama signed an executive order that removed restrictions on embryonic stem cell research. His action overturned an order approved by President George W. Bush in August 2001 that barred the National Institutes of Health from funding research on embryonic stem cells beyond using 60 cell lines that existed at that time.
In November 2010, William Caldwell, CEO of Advanced Cell Technology, said the FDA had granted approval for his company to start a clinical trial using cells grown from human embryonic stem cells. The treatment would be for an inherited degenerative eye disease. Above, dozens of packages containing frozen embryonic stem cells remain in liquid nitrogen in a laboratory at the University of Sao Paulo&#39;s human genome research center in Sao Paulo, Brazil, in March 2008.
In November 2010, William Caldwell, CEO of Advanced Cell Technology, said the FDA had granted approval for his company to start a clinical trial using cells grown from human embryonic stem cells. The treatment would be for an inherited degenerative eye disease. Above, dozens of packages containing frozen embryonic stem cells remain in liquid nitrogen in a laboratory at the University of Sao Paulo's human genome research center in Sao Paulo, Brazil, in March 2008.
In May 2011, stem cell therapy in sports medicine was spotlighted after New York Yankees pitcher Bartolo Colon was revealed to have had fat and bone marrow stem cells injected into his injured elbow and shoulder while in the Dominican Republic.
In May 2011, stem cell therapy in sports medicine was spotlighted after New York Yankees pitcher Bartolo Colon was revealed to have had fat and bone marrow stem cells injected into his injured elbow and shoulder while in the Dominican Republic.
In February 2012, early research published by scientists at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center and Johns Hopkins University showed that a patient&#39;s own stem cells can be used to regenerate heart tissue and help undo damage caused by a heart attack. It is the first instance of therapeutic regeneration. Above, fluid is removed from the knee of a patient to collect adult stem cells by at a clinic in Broomfield, Colorado.
In February 2012, early research published by scientists at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center and Johns Hopkins University showed that a patient's own stem cells can be used to regenerate heart tissue and help undo damage caused by a heart attack. It is the first instance of therapeutic regeneration. Above, fluid is removed from the knee of a patient to collect adult stem cells by at a clinic in Broomfield, Colorado.
In October 2012, Sir John Gurdon and Shinya Yamanaka were awarded the Nobel Prize for Physiology or Medicine for discovering how to make pluripotent stem cells. They both showed that cells could be reprogrammed after they had specialized. This changed scientists&#39; understanding of how cells and organisms develop.
In October 2012, Sir John Gurdon and Shinya Yamanaka were awarded the Nobel Prize for Physiology or Medicine for discovering how to make pluripotent stem cells. They both showed that cells could be reprogrammed after they had specialized. This changed scientists' understanding of how cells and organisms develop.
On May 16, 2013, scientists announced that they had, for the first time, produced embryos using skin cells and then used the embryos to make stem cell lines. This technique resembles what was used in cloning Dolly the sheep, but the earlier technique could not have led to a fully cloned human baby. A photo provided by the Oregon Health &amp;amp; Science University shows a stem cell colony produced from human skin cells.
On May 16, 2013, scientists announced that they had, for the first time, produced embryos using skin cells and then used the embryos to make stem cell lines. This technique resembles what was used in cloning Dolly the sheep, but the earlier technique could not have led to a fully cloned human baby. A photo provided by the Oregon Health & Science University shows a stem cell colony produced from human skin cells.
On August 5, 2013, the world&#39;s first stem cell burger was cooked and eaten in London. The brainchild of Maastricht University&#39;s Mark Post, the burger was made of 20,000 small strands of meat grown from a cow&#39;s muscle cells, took three months to create and cost $330,000 to develop.
On August 5, 2013, the world's first stem cell burger was cooked and eaten in London. The brainchild of Maastricht University's Mark Post, the burger was made of 20,000 small strands of meat grown from a cow's muscle cells, took three months to create and cost $330,000 to develop.
In September 2013, scientists announced they had created what they are calling &quot;cerebral organoids&quot; using stem cells. These pea-sized structures are made of human brain tissue, and they can help researchers explore important questions about brain development and disorders that occur during these first stages of life.
In September 2013, scientists announced they had created what they are calling "cerebral organoids" using stem cells. These pea-sized structures are made of human brain tissue, and they can help researchers explore important questions about brain development and disorders that occur during these first stages of life.
Story highlights

  • FDA seeks to permanently ban two stem cell clinics from marketing treatments
  • Manufacturing violations could impact the sterility of products, FDA says

(CNN)The US Food and Drug Administration filed two federal complaints Wednesday seeking to permanently ban two clinics from marketing stem cell products without regulatory approval and accusing them of "significant deviations" from good manufacturing practice requirements. 

Permanent injunctions are sought for US Stem Cell Clinic LLC of Sunrise, Florida, and California Stem Cell Treatment Center Inc., which includes the Cell Surgical Network Corp., in Rancho Mirage and Beverly Hills. The FDA also cited officers of both companies in its legal actions.
Manufacturing violations could impact the sterility of products used at both companies, placing patients at risk, the FDA said.
    "In the two cases filed today, the clinics and their leadership have continued to disregard the law and more importantly, patient safety," FDA Commissioner Dr. Scott Gottlieb said in a statement. "We cannot allow unproven products that exploit the hope of patients and their loved ones."
    Stem cells are sometimes called the body's master cells, as they develop into blood, brain, bones and organs and have the potential to repair, restore, replace and regenerate cells. Scientists believe it is possible these cells can be used to treat many medical conditions and diseases. The FDA has not approved any stem cell-based products for use as treatments other than blood-forming stem cells derived from umbilical cord blood, according to the agency's website.
    In August, the FDA posted a warning letter after an inspection of US Stem Cell Clinic. The agency said, that, though it had never reviewed or approved any of its biological products, the clinic was creating stem cells from body fat and administering them intravenously or directly into the spinal cords of patients to treat Parkinson's disease, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and other serious conditions.
    FDA investigators also documented evidence that the clinic failed to establish and follow appropriate procedures to prevent microbiological contamination of products, which puts patients at risk for infections. US Stem Cell Clinic also refused to allow FDA investigators entry, except by appointment, and denied access to employees, the agency alleged. Refusing to permit entry or an FDA inspection is a violation of federal law.
    US Stem Cell said in a statement Wednesday that it intended to "vigorously defend" itself with respect to the FDA's lawsuit. Chief Science Officer Kristin Comella said, "It is my life's work to pioneer regenerative medicine and educate the public about its healing potential. ... No government agency should deprive individuals of their right to harness the cells that exist in their body."
    The company did not comment on FDA's assertion that it violated good manufacturing practice requirements.
    Also in August, the FDA seized from California Stem Cell Treatment Centers five vials of vaccinia virus vaccine (live) belonging to Stemimmune Inc. of San Diego. Each of the vials originally contained 100 doses of the vaccine, which is usually reserved for people at high risk of smallpox (such as military personnel), yet one vial was partially used. ?
    After being mixed with stem cells, the unapproved concoction was injected directly into the tumors of cancer patients at California Stem Cell Treatment Centers in Rancho Mirage and Beverly Hills, the FDA said. Co-founder Dr. Elliot B. Lander said the centers were participating in studies that had been approved by international review boards.
    At the time, the FDA said it had "serious concerns" about how StemImmune obtained the vaccine, which is not commercially available. Because its investigation is ongoing, the FDA is unable to comment on this aspect of the case, said FDA spokeswoman Lyndsay Meyer.
    California Stem Cell Treatment Center Inc. and StemImmune did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the FDA's latest actions.
    Gottlieb said, "Cell-based regenerative medicine holds significant medical opportunity, but we've also seen some bad actors ... peddle unapproved treatments that put patients' health at risk. In some instances, patients have suffered serious and permanent harm after receiving these unapproved products."