Donald Trump angers Scots after luxury golf resort bans Irn-Bru

(CNN) It is the best-selling soft drink in Scotland, often referred to as the country's "other national drink," so it should perhaps come as no surprise that the banning of Irn-Bru from a luxury golf resort owned by Donald Trump has caused many Scots to see, erm, orange.

Reports that Trump Turnberry in Ayrshire has removed the bright orange fizzy drink, which is more popular than Coca-Cola in Scotland, from sale over fears that the beverage could permanently stain the resort's expensive carpets has been a trending topic in the United Kingdom on Twitter.

The ban apparently came to light after a request by guests for Scotland's favorite non-alcoholic beverage to be supplied at an event was refused.

As part of the five-star resort's £200 million ($271 million) upgrade, hundreds of thousands of pounds was reportedly spent on carpets.

Ralph Porciani, Turnberry's general manager, told the Ayrshire Post: "We can't have it staining when to replace the ballroom carpet would be £500,000 ($678,800) alone.