Original Iron Man suit goes missing

By Sandra Gonzalez, CNN

Updated 11:02 AM ET, Thu May 10, 2018

(CNN)Someone call the Avengers, there's been a theft.

The Los Angeles Police Department tells CNN they are investigating a burglary during which they believe the costume from the first "Iron Man" film was taken.
Detectives from LAPD's Foothill division are leading the investigation into the burglary, which took place on the the 13200-block of Weidner Street in Pacoima, a neighborhood in Los Angeles.
The burglary was reported on May 8.
    According to the Los Angeles Times, the suit, featured in the 2008 film, is valued at $325,000.
    The suit worn by Robert Downey Jr.'s superhero character has evolved since the first film, adopting more modern qualities in subsequent films and in the "Avengers" movies.
