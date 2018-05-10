Original 'Iron Man' suit goes missing

(CNN) Someone call the Avengers, there's been a theft.

The Los Angeles Police Department tells CNN they are investigating a burglary during which they believe the costume from the first "Iron Man" film was taken.

Detectives from LAPD's Foothill division are leading the investigation into the burglary, which took place on the the 13200-block of Weidner Street in Pacoima, a neighborhood in Los Angeles.

The burglary was reported on May 8.

According to the Los Angeles Times, the suit, featured in the 2008 film, is valued at $325,000.

Read More