(CNN) The most painful time of year for TV fans has claimed a major victim.

Fox's "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" has been canceled by the network as it clears room on its schedule for a crop of new shows for the fall TV season (and Thursday night football).

"The Mick" and Will Forte's "The Last Man on Earth" have also been canceled.

Fox is set to announce its new fall lineup next week as part of its annual Upfronts presentation to advertisers in New York City.

"Brooklyn Nine-Nine's" demise is being particularly mourned by viewers, who hailed the comedy for its diverse cast, which included characters from the LGBTQ community.

