'The Big Bang Theory' finds right equation for Sheldon, Amy's big day

(CNN) The following contains spoilers about "The Big Bang Theory" Season 11 finale.

"The Big Bang Theory" eschewed the usual sitcom gimmicks — cliffhangers, last-minute objections, crazy impediments — and married off two of its characters in the 11th-season finale. The result was a terrific half-hour, managing to be funny, sweet and touching all at once.

Much of that has to do with the unlikely, protracted and unorthodox courtship of Sheldon (Jim Parsons) -- a man child always more preoccupied with science and his pop-culture pastimes than "coitus," as he insists on calling it -- and Amy (Mayim Bialik), his equally awkward and brilliant companion. The idea of the two finding each other seemed improbable at first, along with Sheldon's ability to consider someone else's needs along with his own.

The relationship, however, built over time, and actually resonates more deeply thanks to the spinoff CBS introduced this season, "Young Sheldon," depicting its protagonist as a child genius, surrounded by a family that doesn't know what to make of him.

Seeing the "Young Sheldon" characters grown up and older -- not only Laurie Metcalf as Sheldon's mom, but Jerry O'Connell as his brother -- added a splendid wrinkle to the finale, as did Kathy Bates and the magician Teller as Amy's parents, the latter appropriately unable (mostly) to get a word in edgewise.

