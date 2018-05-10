CNN 10 - May 11, 2018

A new exchange of fire between old enemies threatens to affect regional stability in the Middle East. The date is set for a historic meeting between two rival leaders on opposite sides of the Pacific. And a grandfather in southern Asia proves that the love of learning is a lifelong experience.

WEEKLY NEWSQUIZ

1. What food category was explored on Monday's show, which explained that Americans were consuming three billion pounds of it per year?

2. What is the name of the volcano that began erupting last week in Hawaii, causing an earthquake and fissures miles away that destroyed dozens of homes?

3. The volcano referenced in question 2 is located on what Hawaiian island?

4. What commodity, which is also known as petroleum, has seen its price rise about 20 percent over the past year?

5. On Tuesday, U.S. President Donald Trump announced that America would pull out of the Iran nuclear deal. In what year was that deal reached?

6. International health officials say a nation in Central Africa has seen a dangerous outbreak of what kind of deadly virus?

7. In what African nation are health officials rushing to contain the virus referenced in question 6?

8. What U.S. organization recently conducted a deep-sea expedition in the Gulf of Mexico, obtaining footage of "otherworldly" creatures?

9. What two countries, who are regional enemies, apparently exchanged fire this week over the Golan Heights and locations within Syria?

10. In what Asian country is a historic meeting between the leaders of the U.S. and North Korea scheduled to take place on June 12?

TRANSCRIPT

