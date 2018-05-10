Top Bluetooth speakers to buy for under $100

Story highlights These Bluetooth speakers are stellar options for indoor and outdoor usage

Ahead, we rounded up top speakers for under $100

The ultimate summer accessory isn't a pair of seasonal sandals or even essentials for when you're at the beach. This year, we're all about Bluetooth speakers. Whether you're throwing a fete indoors with your loved ones or need a device that can go outside (and even in the pool), these speakers can blare your favorite playlists to get your summer parties started.

And many of these go above and beyond the typical duties of a speaker system. Some feature voice-recognition capabilities so you can ask your speaker questions or control your smart home devices. Others connect to other speakers around your home, creating a fully immersive sound experience. And then there are the more rugged designs that can handle drops, dips in the pool and a few scratches with ease, making them ideal for outdoor adventures like camping trips and beach excursions.

Better yet? There are plenty of highly functional devices on the market that won't cost you much at all. We're talking under $100.

To get your shopping cart started, we've rounded up a number of top-rated Bluetooth speakers for both indoor and outdoor usage to shop right now. All of these devices are both economical and boast a high customer satisfaction rating. We also took into consideration overall functionality, Bluetooth range and battery life when choosing our top picks.

Now all that's left for you to do is craft the perfect summer playlist.

Indoor Speakers

Google Home Mini ($39; walmart.com)

Samsung Radiant360 R1 WiFi Bluetooth Speaker ($99.99; techrabbit.com)

Bose Soundlink Micro Speaker ($99.95; bose.com)

Amazon Echo ($84.99; amazon.com)

Axess Portable Bluetooth Indoor/Outdoor Speaker ($34.99; amazon.com)

Outdoor Speakers

JBL Flip 4 Waterproof Portable Speaker ($79.95, originally $110.95; amazon.com)

Reveal Solar Bluetooth Speaker ($69.99; amazon.com)

Sony XB10 Portable Bluetooth Speaker ($39.99; bestbuy.com)

Anker Soundcore 2 Portable Bluetooth Speaker ($39.99; amazon.com)

Ultimate Ears UE Wonderboom ($55.99; amazon.com)

Note: The prices above reflect the listed retailer's price on the date this article was published.