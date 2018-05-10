(CNN)Here's what you might have missed on CNN today:
-- A military investigation found a series of failures led to the ambush in Niger that left four US soldiers dead.
-- The end of net neutrality is near.
-- Five of ISIS' most-wanted leaders have been captured, according to tweets from President Donald Trump and a US military official.
-- Trump and Kim Jong Un will meet on June 12 in Singapore. It'll be the first ever meeting between a sitting US president and a North Korean leader.
-- Rudy Giuliani resigns from his law firm to concentrate on his legal work for Trump during the special counsel Russia investigation.
-- A 104-year-old who had campaigned to legalize assisted dying has ended his life.
-- An NFL head coach is defending himself against a recently resurfaced allegation that he sexually assaulted a woman in 1996.
-- Harvey Weinstein's estranged wife broke her silence for the first time since more than 80 women accused her husband of sexual misconduct.
-- A soldier lost an ear in a car accident. So the doctors grew her a new one -- in her forearm.
-- Someone call the Avengers: there's been a theft.