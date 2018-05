(CNN) Here's what you might have missed on CNN today:

-- A military investigation found a series of failures led to the ambush in Niger that left four US soldiers dead.

-- The end of net neutrality is near.

-- Five of ISIS' most-wanted leaders have been captured, according to tweets from President Donald Trump and a US military official.

-- Trump and Kim Jong Un will meet on June 12 in Singapore. It'll be the first ever meeting between a sitting US president and a North Korean leader.

-- Rudy Giuliani resigns from his law firm to concentrate on his legal work for Trump during the special counsel Russia investigation.

-- A 104-year-old who had campaigned to legalize assisted dying has ended his life

-- An NFL head coach is defending himself against a recently resurfaced allegation that he sexually assaulted a woman in 1996.

-- Harvey Weinstein's estranged wife broke her silence for the first time since more than 80 women accused her husband of sexual misconduct.