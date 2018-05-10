(CNN) A 19-year-old Sudanese woman has been sentenced to death for fatally stabbing the man she was forced to marry, who she says raped her as his relatives held her down.

The case of Noura Hussein has shone a spotlight on the issues of forced marriage and marital rape in Sudan, where the legal age of marriage is only 10 and marital rape is legal.

Hussein's supporters filled the courtroom in Omburman, Sudan, and overflowed into the hall outside as the judge announced the death penalty on Thursday. Her husband's family refused an option to pardon her and rejected financial compensation, requesting that she be executed instead.

The court is full. People gathered to support Noura for her last trial. Thanks to our @AfrikaYM member @badreldins for keeping us updated. #JusticeForNoura @ENoMW @elizamackintosh pic.twitter.com/GEaaZD6ElE — Sodfa Daaji (@sodfadaaji) May 10, 2018

Hussein's legal team has 15 days to appeal.

"She's still in complete shock after her sentencing today," Dr. Adil Mohamed Al-Imam, one of Hussein's lawyers, told CNN. Al-Imam donated his services after Hussein's original lawyer withdrew from the case. He added that Hussein was abandoned not only by the law, but also by her family.

Read More