At least 20 people are dead after dam bursts in Kenya

Nairobi, Kenya (CNN) At least 20 people have died and 39 have been injured after a dam burst in the town of Solai, near the Rift Valley city of Nakuru in northern Kenya, according to the Red Cross.

Euloge Ishimwe, Africa region head of communications for the International Federation of Red Cross, told CNN that thousands of people could be displaced.

Heavy rainfall and floods have hit East Africa in recent months with Kenya and Rwanda among the worst hit.

At least 100 people have died and nearly 260,000 have been displaced by flooding in Kenya this month, the Kenyan Red Cross said.

Kenyan authorities and humanitarian organizations airlifted stranded residents to safety and provided aid to isolated communities after weeks of heavy rain and landslides.

