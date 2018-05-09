(CNN) The final countdown is on and everything has been meticulously planned down to the final detail.

But there is one wild card that even the Queen herself cannot control: What will the weather be for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's big day on Saturday, May 19?

Since we are still 10 days out, it's still too early to make a definitive call on rain or give detailed predictions about the timing of any potential showers -- but we can look at the long-range weather models and get an idea of what the general weather pattern will be while the world's eyes are on England.

May's weather is off to a perfect start, with clear skies and well-above average temperatures in London nearing 30˚ C (86˚ F), which has locals feeling the royal wedding fever.

People soak up the sun and play in the shallows of the River Thames in Richmond, south west London, on May 7.

The average high temperature for May in London is 18˚ C (64˚ F), so this past week has felt downright summer-like.

