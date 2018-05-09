(CNN) As was typical, 15-year-old Baleigh Bagshaw got home from school shortly after 3 p.m. Monday and then called her mother to talk.

But as they were on the phone, the conversation suddenly stopped.

"Her mother heard the attack going on," Salt Lake City Police Department spokesperson Sgt. Brandon Shearer said. "And then the phone went dead."

The incident was part of what police called a "very violent and brutal attack" in the home, Shearer said.

Once the phone went dead, Bagshaw's mother contacted a neighbor as well as police. Officers called to do a welfare check at the residence and discovered the teenager dead inside the home, according to a police watch log.

