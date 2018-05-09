White man accused of trying to hire hit man to kill black neighbor

(CNN) A white South Carolina man is accused of trying to hire a hit man through a white supremacist group to kill his black neighbor.

Brandon Cory Lecroy, 25, of Hodges, was arrested in April after he contacted the white supremacist group, and then made an arrangement with an undercover FBI agent to carry out his plan, authorities say in federal court documents.

A grand jury Tuesday indicted Lecroy on federal charges of soliciting someone to commit a violent crime, and using interstate commerce facilities -- in this case, a cellphone -- in the alleged scheme, the US Attorney's Office in Greenville says.

Prosecutors didn't immediately respond to a request for comment. It wasn't clear whether Lecroy has an attorney.

A probable cause affidavit doesn't say how Lecroy came in contact with the undercover agent, or why he allegedly wanted his neighbor dead.

