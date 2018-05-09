Mormon church to end 105-year relationship with the Boy Scouts

(CNN) The Mormon church is parting ways with the Boy Scouts of America after more than a century.

In a joint statement Tuesday night, the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and the Boy Scouts of America announced their decision to end their relationship next year after 105 years.

The Boy Scouts serves about 330,000 Mormon youths, and the Mormon church is one of its largest sponsors.

"We have jointly determined that, effective on December 31, 2019, the church will conclude its relationship as a chartered organization with all Scouting programs around the world," the statement said.

The Mormon church said it made the decision because it's expanded outside the United States, and wants to explore new youth programs that serve its international members.