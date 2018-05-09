Tens of thousands of Louisiana residents could lose Medicaid benefits

(CNN) More than 30,000 Medicaid recipients, including those in nursing homes and group homes in Louisiana could lose their benefits and face eviction due to proposed state cuts.

Louisiana Department of Health Deputy Secretary Michelle Alletto said the agency will notify about 37,000 Medicaid recipients, whose eligibility to receive the benefit could end on July 1, they may have to move out of the facilities because of the lack of state funding.

The letters, which will be mailed out on Thursday, will also go to Medicaid patients with developmental disabilities and some who receive home-based services to give recipients time to develop appropriate plans, the agency said. The state health department also will evaluate any eligibility options, according to the agency.

State officials plan to address the issue at a news conference on Wednesday.

The proposed cuts could force nursing homes to close, leaving more than 25,000 people unemployed, according to the Louisiana Nursing Home Association.

