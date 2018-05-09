In 1924, explosions on Kilauea sent tons of rock flying. Will that happen again?

(CNN) Hawaii's Kilauea volcano appears to be mimicking behavior last seen in 1924, when it morphed from producing slow-moving lava to spitting up columns of ash and tons of rock that landed more than half a mile away.

Geologists on Wednesday warned that the rapid lowering of a lava lake in a crater has raised the potential for explosions in coming weeks.

If the lava drops to the level of cooler groundwater, the influx could cause steam-driven explosions.

And if that's not enough to get weary Big Island residents' attention, agencies say such explosions "provide very little warning."

The US Geological Survey's Hawaiian Volcano Observatory said the crater would emit "ballistic projectiles" -- as small as pebbles or weighing up to several tons.

