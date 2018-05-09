Delta flight evacuated because of smoke in the cabin

(CNN) Passengers on a Delta flight from Detroit to Denver deplaned via slides and over-wing exits due to an observance of smoke in the cabin, according to Delta spokesman Michael Thomas.

Some passengers may have suffered minor injuries, including smoke inhalation, the airline said. There was no observance of fire.

One passenger Tweeted that "fumes came through the vents."

More pictures. We're all inside waiting for info and our bags. We all keep saying how bad our mouths taste still after breathing it. pic.twitter.com/urEoi5JiHX — Rachel Naftel (@rachelnaftel) May 9, 2018

Another passenger said the cabin filled with smoke as the plane landed.

"The oxygen masks never came down and people began to freak out," D.J. Semenza told CNN. "The crew tried to keep calm and eventually called for an evacuation."

