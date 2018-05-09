Connecticut legislators vote to ban bump stocks on firearms

(CNN) Connecticut Gov. Dannel Malloy said he plans to ban bump stocks and other gun enhancements that increase the rate of fire for semiautomatic weapons in the coming days.

The state House approved a bill banning bump stocks last week, and on Tuesday night, the state Senate voted similarly. Malloy said he plans to sign the bill into law.

"I have yet to hear one legitimate reason why anyone needs to own a device that can fire 90 bullets every 10 seconds," Malloy said in a statement . "This vote today shows that we -- as policymakers in Connecticut -- are listening to the overwhelming, collective voices of the people and not powerful lobbyists from the NRA, who are fighting for opposing interests."

Connecticut, a largely Democratic state, has been one of the leaders in gun control legislation since the 2012 shooting deaths of 20 children and six adults at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown.

