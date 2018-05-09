California Energy Commission approves plan requiring solar panels on new homes

(CNN) People wanting to buy a new home in California may soon face an additional upfront expense: solar panels that will reduce energy use.

The California Energy Commission voted unanimously on Wednesday to adopt new energy efficiency standards , which would make the panels a requirement.

While the vote was a big step forward, the proposed new standards will still have to go to the California Building Standards Commission for final consideration later this year.

The standards will benefit homeowners' wallets and the environment, according to the CEC.

"Homes under the (new) standards will use about 50% less energy than those under the previous 2016 standards," said CEC spokeswoman Amber Beck, "and greenhouse gas emissions would be reduced as if 115,000 cars were taken off the road."

Read More