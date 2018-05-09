Washington (CNN) Gina Haspel appeared before senators of the Senate Intelligence Committee on Wednesday to make her case as to why she should be the next CIA director to replace Mike Pompeo, who became secretary of state.

Haspel's role in the George W. Bush administration's interrogation program was front-and-center for her confirmation hearing, where she faced pointed questions about her views on interrogation of detainees and her role in the destruction of CIA tapes.

Republicans hold a very slim -- 51 to 49 -- majority in the Senate, and with Kentucky Republican Sen. Rand Paul saying he'll vote against Haspel and Sen. John McCain recovering from brain cancer treatment in Arizona, Haspel's supporters are expected to need the votes of at least a few Democrats in order to get her confirmed, though that exact number depends largely on if any additional Republicans choose to buck their party's President.

So far, only one Democrat -- Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia -- has said he'll back Haspel , but Republicans are targeting Democratic members up for re-elections in states President Donald Trump won in 2016.

Here's a look at the vote count so far:

