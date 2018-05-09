Breaking News

The recent history of American political prisoners released from Iran and North Korea

By Z. Byron Wolf, CNN

Updated 6:03 PM ET, Wed May 9, 2018

Trump: 'Honored' by release of US prisoners
Trump: 'Honored' by release of US prisoners

    Trump: 'Honored' by release of US prisoners

(CNN)President Donald Trump proudly announced Wednesday that three Americans held by North Korea had been released ahead of a planned summit between him and the North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un.

Their release could help set the table for a fruitful summit between Trump and Kim as the US President seeks to discourage North Korea from its pursuit of nuclear weapons.
The move comes in tandem with Trump's decision to break the US out of an international agreement aimed at dissuading Iran's nuclear ambitions. At the time of the agreement between President Barack Obama, the government in Iran and other world powers, Obama was criticized for entering into a deal while Americans were still held in Iran. Some of those, like Washington Post reporter Jason Rezaian, have since been released.
    Detained Americans Fast Facts
    Detained Americans Fast Facts
    Trump's overtures to Kim undoubtedly helped secure the release of the three prisoners who are headed home. His rejection of the deal with Iran could hurt efforts on behalf of the five Americans still held there.
    Political prisoners have long been used by governments in their political chess games; it's telling that so many of them in recent history have been held in either Iran or North Korea. CNN's library has a full list of detained Americans.
    Why these Americans were held in North Korea
    Why these Americans were held in North Korea

      Why these Americans were held in North Korea

    Freeing prisoners from North Korea, in recent years, has largely required a high-level emissary of sorts.
    Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, the same person negotiating terms of the US-North Korea summit, went to Pyongyang to retrieve Kim Dong Chul, Kim Hak-song and Kim Sang Duk, who's also known as Tony Kim.
    Then-Director of National Intelligence James Clapper went to retrieve Kenneth Bae along with Matthew Todd Miller, both of whom were accused of "hostile acts." They were released in November of 2014 after spending months in a hard labor camp.
    An outburst on CNN by Dennis Rodman, who slammed Bae, then in prison, after the former basketball star met with Kim Jong Un, helped draw attention to Bae.
    Journalist Laura Ling speaks in front of Euna Lee, former Vice President Al Gore and former President Bill Clinton after Ling and Euna Lee arrive in Burbank, California after being released by North Korean authorities on August 5, 2009.
    Journalist Laura Ling speaks in front of Euna Lee, former Vice President Al Gore and former President Bill Clinton after Ling and Euna Lee arrive in Burbank, California after being released by North Korean authorities on August 5, 2009.
    The journalists Laura Ling and Euna Lee were freed after former President Bill Clinton traveled to Pyongyang in August of 2009 to ask for their release and to collect them.
    Other releases have had unhappy endings. The American student Otto Warmbier was released by North Korea in 2017 when he was in a coma. He died shortly after returning home.
    His family members attended the State of the Union address this year as Trump's guests.
    Trump: We honor Otto Warmbier&#39;s memory
    Trump: We honor Otto Warmbier's memory

      Trump: We honor Otto Warmbier's memory

    All five currently detained Americans on CNN's list, now that the three have been released from North Korea, are in Iran. They were all detained after the Iran nuclear agreement was put in place in 2015 and they include an ailing father and son, Baquer and Siamak Namazi, who have been detained since February of 2016 and October 2015, respectively, and were sentenced to 10 years in prison. Baquer Namazi was temporarily released this year for four days due to ailing health. Reza Shahini was arrested in July of 2016 while visiting family in Iran. Karan Vafadari ran an art gallery in Tehran and was arrested along with his wife in December of 2016 and sentenced to 27 years in prison. Xiyue Wang is a Princeton graduate student who was sentenced in July of 2017 to 10 years in prison.
    Freed reporter Jason Rezaian returns home
    Freed reporter Jason Rezaian returns home

      Freed reporter Jason Rezaian returns home

    Iran has also released a number of prisoners, but that has not required high-profile emissaries. In 2016, for instance, Iran released four prisoners -- including Saeed Abedini, Amir Mirzaei Hekmati and Post reporter Rezaian -- as part of a deal to free seven Iranians imprisoned in the US.
    Hikers Josh Fattal, center, Shane Bauer and his fiancée Sarah Shourd sit in Muscat International airport before flying home to the United States in 2011.
    Hikers Josh Fattal, center, Shane Bauer and his fiancée Sarah Shourd sit in Muscat International airport before flying home to the United States in 2011.
    Sarah Shourd, Shane Bauer and Joshua Fattal, three UC Berkeley graduates, had been hiking on the Iraq-Iran border when they were detained in July of 2009. Shourd was released in 2010, but the two men were kept in Iran until September of 2011. Their five-year sentences were commuted after payments of $500,000 for each of them.
    Thirty-six years ago, militant students supporting Iran&#39;s Islamic Revolution stormed the U.S. Embassy in Tehran and took scores of hostages. Ultimately, 52 Americans were held for 444 days. Click through the gallery to see how the crisis unfolded.
    Photos: 1979 Iran hostage crisis
    Thirty-six years ago, militant students supporting Iran's Islamic Revolution stormed the U.S. Embassy in Tehran and took scores of hostages. Ultimately, 52 Americans were held for 444 days. Click through the gallery to see how the crisis unfolded.
    In 1978, Shah Mohammed Reza Pahlavi&#39;s authoritarian rule sparks demonstrations and riots in Iran. Government buildings and shops were looted, furniture was set ablaze and documents were thrown into the streets.
    Photos: 1979 Iran hostage crisis
    In 1978, Shah Mohammed Reza Pahlavi's authoritarian rule sparks demonstrations and riots in Iran. Government buildings and shops were looted, furniture was set ablaze and documents were thrown into the streets.
    The Shah shakes hands with a minister of the new civilian government in Tehran on January 6, 1979. Ten days later, he fled the country and headed to Egypt.
    Photos: 1979 Iran hostage crisis
    The Shah shakes hands with a minister of the new civilian government in Tehran on January 6, 1979. Ten days later, he fled the country and headed to Egypt.
    Demonstrators celebrating the Shah&#39;s departure flood the streets of Tehran on January 17, 1979.
    Photos: 1979 Iran hostage crisis
    Demonstrators celebrating the Shah's departure flood the streets of Tehran on January 17, 1979.
    After 14 years in exile, Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini returns to lead Iran on February 1, 1979.
    Photos: 1979 Iran hostage crisis
    After 14 years in exile, Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini returns to lead Iran on February 1, 1979.
    Iranian students climb over the wall of the U.S. Embassy in Tehran on November 4, 1979.
    Photos: 1979 Iran hostage crisis
    Iranian students climb over the wall of the U.S. Embassy in Tehran on November 4, 1979.
    After storming the embassy, a group of students took 90 people hostage, including 66 Americans. They demanded the extradition of the Shah from the United States, where the ousted ruler was receiving cancer treatment. Ayatollah Khomeini issued a statement of support for the students&#39; actions.
    Photos: 1979 Iran hostage crisis
    After storming the embassy, a group of students took 90 people hostage, including 66 Americans. They demanded the extradition of the Shah from the United States, where the ousted ruler was receiving cancer treatment. Ayatollah Khomeini issued a statement of support for the students' actions.
    One of the student kidnappers presents pictures of the hostages during a news conference on November 8, 1979.
    Photos: 1979 Iran hostage crisis
    One of the student kidnappers presents pictures of the hostages during a news conference on November 8, 1979.
    Demonstrators burn an effigy of Uncle Sam outside the U.S. Embassy in Tehran on November 13, 1979. They had gathered to show support for the Iranian militants who took over the embassy. The effigy was branded with &quot;CIA&quot; on its arm.
    Photos: 1979 Iran hostage crisis
    Demonstrators burn an effigy of Uncle Sam outside the U.S. Embassy in Tehran on November 13, 1979. They had gathered to show support for the Iranian militants who took over the embassy. The effigy was branded with "CIA" on its arm.
    A group of released U.S. Embassy staffers in Tehran hold a press conference on November 19, 1979. Khomeini ordered the release of female and African-American hostages, bringing the total number of Americans held to 53. Another hostage was later released due to illness.
    Photos: 1979 Iran hostage crisis
    A group of released U.S. Embassy staffers in Tehran hold a press conference on November 19, 1979. Khomeini ordered the release of female and African-American hostages, bringing the total number of Americans held to 53. Another hostage was later released due to illness.
    From right, President Jimmy Carter, Vice President Walter Mondale, Secretary of State Cyrus Vance and Secretary of Defense Harold Brown disembark from their helicopter to meet about the Iran hostage crisis at Camp David in Maryland on November 23, 1979. Carter ordered Iranian assets in U.S. banks frozen and eventually cut diplomatic ties with Iran.
    Photos: 1979 Iran hostage crisis
    From right, President Jimmy Carter, Vice President Walter Mondale, Secretary of State Cyrus Vance and Secretary of Defense Harold Brown disembark from their helicopter to meet about the Iran hostage crisis at Camp David in Maryland on November 23, 1979. Carter ordered Iranian assets in U.S. banks frozen and eventually cut diplomatic ties with Iran.
    One of the kidnappers stands guard on the roof of the U.S. Embassy in Tehran on November 30, 1979.
    Photos: 1979 Iran hostage crisis
    One of the kidnappers stands guard on the roof of the U.S. Embassy in Tehran on November 30, 1979.
    Six American Embassy employees avoided capture by hiding in the homes of Canadian Embassy officers. Aided by the Canadian government and the CIA, they fled Iran on January 28, 1980. From left, Kathleen Stafford, Cora Lijek, Mark Lijek and Joseph Stafford are seen during a visit to Toronto in February 1980.
    Photos: 1979 Iran hostage crisis
    Six American Embassy employees avoided capture by hiding in the homes of Canadian Embassy officers. Aided by the Canadian government and the CIA, they fled Iran on January 28, 1980. From left, Kathleen Stafford, Cora Lijek, Mark Lijek and Joseph Stafford are seen during a visit to Toronto in February 1980.
    The Shah, second from left, visits with Egyptian President Anwar Sadat in Cairo on April 17, 1980. The Shah had returned to Egypt a month earlier.
    Photos: 1979 Iran hostage crisis
    The Shah, second from left, visits with Egyptian President Anwar Sadat in Cairo on April 17, 1980. The Shah had returned to Egypt a month earlier.
    Remains of a burned-out American helicopter are seen in front of an abandoned chopper in the eastern desert of Iran in April 1980. Eight U.S. servicemen were killed when a helicopter and a transport plane collided during a failed attempt to rescue the hostages.
    Photos: 1979 Iran hostage crisis
    Remains of a burned-out American helicopter are seen in front of an abandoned chopper in the eastern desert of Iran in April 1980. Eight U.S. servicemen were killed when a helicopter and a transport plane collided during a failed attempt to rescue the hostages.
    Former U.S. President Richard Nixon stands with Sadat, center, and Iranian Crown Prince Reza at the Shah&#39;s funeral in Cairo. The Shah died of cancer on July 27, 1980.
    Photos: 1979 Iran hostage crisis
    Former U.S. President Richard Nixon stands with Sadat, center, and Iranian Crown Prince Reza at the Shah's funeral in Cairo. The Shah died of cancer on July 27, 1980.
    U.S. President Ronald Reagan is sworn into office on January 20, 1981. President Carter&#39;s inability to successfully negotiate the release of the hostages had become a major political liability.
    Photos: 1979 Iran hostage crisis
    U.S. President Ronald Reagan is sworn into office on January 20, 1981. President Carter's inability to successfully negotiate the release of the hostages had become a major political liability.
    Minutes after Reagan&#39;s 1981 inauguration, the remaining U.S. hostages are released. They were flown to Wiesbaden Air Base in Germany, and the terms of their release included the unfreezing of Iranian assets.
    Photos: 1979 Iran hostage crisis
    Minutes after Reagan's 1981 inauguration, the remaining U.S. hostages are released. They were flown to Wiesbaden Air Base in Germany, and the terms of their release included the unfreezing of Iranian assets.
    A caravan of buses carrying the former hostages and their relatives makes its way through the cheering crowd on Washington&#39;s Pennsylvania Avenue on January 27, 1981.
    Photos: 1979 Iran hostage crisis
    A caravan of buses carrying the former hostages and their relatives makes its way through the cheering crowd on Washington's Pennsylvania Avenue on January 27, 1981.
    The most notorious hostage situation in US history is likely the Iran hostage crisis, which started in 1979 when 66 Americans were detained after the revolution that overthrew the Iranian government. The number eventually dropped to 52, but they were held by Iran for 444 days -- through a failed and disastrous rescue attempt -- until their negotiated release on January 20, 1981, the exact moment Ronald Reagan became President, and in exchange for the unfreezing of Iranian assets.