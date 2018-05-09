(CNN) President Donald Trump proudly announced Wednesday that three Americans held by North Korea had been released ahead of a planned summit between him and the North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un.

I am pleased to inform you that Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is in the air and on his way back from North Korea with the 3 wonderful gentlemen that everyone is looking so forward to meeting. They seem to be in good health. Also, good meeting with Kim Jong Un. Date & Place set. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 9, 2018

Their release could help set the table for a fruitful summit between Trump and Kim as the US President seeks to discourage North Korea from its pursuit of nuclear weapons.

The move comes in tandem with Trump's decision to break the US out of an international agreement aimed at dissuading Iran's nuclear ambitions. At the time of the agreement between President Barack Obama, the government in Iran and other world powers, Obama was criticized for entering into a deal while Americans were still held in Iran. Some of those, like Washington Post reporter Jason Rezaian, have since been released.

Trump's overtures to Kim undoubtedly helped secure the release of the three prisoners who are headed home. His rejection of the deal with Iran could hurt efforts on behalf of the five Americans still held there.

Political prisoners have long been used by governments in their political chess games; it's telling that so many of them in recent history have been held in either Iran or North Korea. CNN's library has a full list of detained Americans

