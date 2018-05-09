Trump: 'Everyone thinks' I deserve Nobel Prize

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump told reporters Wednesday that while "everyone thinks" he deserves a Nobel Peace Prize for his involvement in the warming of relations with North Korea, the only prize he wants is a victory for the world.

Trump was asked by a reporter while holding a Cabinet meeting at the White House whether he deserved the honor, to which the President replied with a large smile: "Everyone thinks so, but I would never say it."

Trump instead said he's focused on getting an agreement with North Korea "finished."

"The prize I want is victory for the world. Not for even here -- I want victory for the world 'cause that's what we're talking about. So that's the only prize I want," Trump said in the Cabinet room.

The Nobel Peace Prize is one of six awards given yearly by the Nobel Committee. Nobel prizes are usually announced in October but awarded annually on December 10, the anniversary of death of Alfred Nobel, who gives his name to the awards.

