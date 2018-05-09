(CNN) The Trump administration's decision to end protections for hundreds of thousands of Central Americans and other immigrants came despite recommendations from career diplomats who called for the protections to be extended, according to findings from a congressional investigation.

CNN obtained a copy of an analysis conducted by Senate Democrats into communications from State Department career employees. The analysis sought to determine how the recommendations from career employees diverged from the recommendations of the then-Secretary of State Rex Tillerson.

The analysis reviewed diplomatic cables from the US embassies in El Salvador, Haiti, Honduras and Nicaragua -- countries that, combined, had hundreds of thousands of their citizens in the US under temporary protected status. That designation prevents the deportation of immigrants from countries suffering from conditions like natural disasters, epidemics and war, while giving them permission to work in the US. Most of those individuals had lived in the US upwards of 15 to 20 years.

The cables from embassies in El Salvador, Haiti and Honduras all argued extending TPS for those countries would be in the US national interest. The cables also warned repatriating the hundreds of thousands of immigrants, and potentially their US-citizen children, could be a major security hazard.

The cables argued forcing the immigrants to return to their home country puts them at risk of violence, recruitment and exploitation from rampant gang activity in Central America and Haiti. It could also jeopardize the ability of the national police in Haiti to be able to maintain security in the country, the cables argued.

Read More