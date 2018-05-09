House panel advances bill to improve US prisons

Washington (CNN) The House Judiciary Committee voted Wednesday in favor of a bill aimed at improving federal prisons, advancing policy endorsed by the White House over the objections of advocates calling for more comprehensive legislation.

By a vote of 25 to five, the panel advanced the First Step Act, which was sponsored by Georgia Republican Rep. Doug Collins and New York Democratic Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, to apply a series of changes to the Bureau of Prisons, its rehabilitation programs and re-entry process.

The revised bill was unveiled Monday, after a vote on its previous iteration, the Prison Reform and Redemption Act, was delayed in April.

Wednesday's passage of the bill came over the protests of New York Democratic Rep. Jerry Nadler, the committee's top Democrat, who moved to postpone the vote so the panel could work on a sentencing reform measure. Successfully objecting the move, Collins argued the bill was the best workable option.

"This is our time to move," Collins said. "I agree with the gentleman. I would like to see sentencing reform moved, but I'm also looking at this from a practical purpose of looking at families right now and saying let's help them now."

