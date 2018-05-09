Trump rules out DMZ as location for North Korea summit

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump ruled out the Korean Demilitarized Zone as the site of his upcoming talks with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, despite previously suggesting it would provide a fitting backdrop.

"It will not be" at the DMZ, Trump said in response to a question from reporters at the end of a meeting with his Cabinet on Wednesday.

Trump said he will announce the location of the summit "within three days." With the DMZ out of the running, Singapore appears the most likely place for the historic meetings to convene as US officials had previously said the meeting would likely take place at either the DMZ or in Singapore. Officials had preferred the Southeast Asian city state for its neutrality and relative proximity to North Korea.

Trump delivered his remarks after newly minted Secretary of State Mike Pompeo left North Korea with three Americans who had been held prisoner there. During his visit, Pompeo also finalized some of the details for the upcoming summit between Trump and the North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

Trump said he was "honored" by the release of the three Americans, whom he plans to welcome home at Joint Base Andrews at 2 a.m. ET on Thursday.

