Michael Cohen accuses Stormy Daniels' lawyer of circulating some false information

By Gloria Borger and Katelyn Polantz, CNN

Updated 7:34 PM ET, Wed May 9, 2018

(CNN)Donald Trump's longtime personal attorney Michael Cohen is denying the accuracy of some of the information made public by the attorney representing Stormy Daniels.

Cohen's attorneys accused Michael Avenatti in a court filing on Wednesday of circulating some false information by including private bank records from other people named Michael Cohen who are not Trump's personal attorney.
Cohen's attorneys also acknowledged that some of the information Avenatti circulated about Cohen on Tuesday is correct.
