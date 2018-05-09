Meek Mill's fight is not finished

(CNN) Meek Mill is out of jail but his fight is far from finished.

As the Philadelphia rapper appeals his own case, he told CNN Tuesday night that he has pledged to lend his voice to those who are not as fortunate and hopes that his release does not stunt the momentum his story generated for criminal justice reform.

"I know the support has been tremendous, everybody coming out supporting, and hopefully we can keep that support, keep that energy at the same level it's been to stand behind justice reform and help things get fixed ... that's all I really ask for," he told CNN ahead of his speech at the Innocence Project gala in New York City.

.@MeekMill delivers a powerful speech about criminal justice reform at the @innocence Project gala pic.twitter.com/2g5Y70SnrI — Deena Zeina Zaru (@Deena_CNN) May 9, 2018

The Innocence Project is an organization that works to exonerate those wrongly convicted through DNA testing and advocates for reforms in the system to prevent future injustices.

"I told myself, I told God the moment that I got out of my situation and got back, feet on the ground, I would participate in being a voice for the voiceless," the rapper said in his speech.

