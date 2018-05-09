Trump warns Iran against restarting nuclear program

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump warned Iran of "severe consequences" if it restarted its nuclear program, one day after Trump announced the US would withdraw from the Iran nuclear deal.

Asked what he would do if Iran restarted its program, Trump said: "I would advise Iran not to start their nuclear program."

"If they do, there will be very severe consequences," Trump said Wednesday during a Cabinet meeting.

Trump announced Tuesday he is quitting the Iran nuclear deal, pitting him against the United States' closest allies and leaving the future of Tehran's nuclear ambitions in question.

"It is clear to me that we cannot prevent an Iranian nuclear bomb under the decaying and rotten structure of the current agreement," Trump said from the White House Diplomatic Room. "The Iran deal is defective at its core. If we do nothing we know exactly what will happen."

