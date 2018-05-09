Tick-tock: How Comey's firing played out in real time

(CNN) A little before 3 p.m. ET on May 9, 2017, since departed White House press secretary Sean Spicer was asked if President Donald Trump still had "full confidence" in his FBI director, James Comey.

Spicer says he has not asked whether the President is concerned with FBI Director James Comey's erroneous testimony https://t.co/31mPGw8221

It turned out to be a remarkable and potentially damning miscalculation.

Comey himself wasn't in Washington when the decision came down. He got the news like millions of other Americans -- via cable television, his talk to a group of FBI agents in Los Angeles cut awkwardly short as the bulletin crossed.

What follows is a reconstruction of how so many more experienced it -- from the jarring, happy hour-timed announcement, which touched off a flurry of increasingly frantic calls for a independent investigation into Russian election meddling (mixed in with some cheering from the Trump-friendly right) and, eventually, a defensive President's evening and early morning Twitter attacks on the Democrats and Comey.

May 9, 2017

The White House says FBI Director James Comey has been fired. — Steve Brusk (@stevebruskCNN) May 9, 2017

Chart of the Google search spike for James Comey, FBI and Donald Trump when the news broke: pic.twitter.com/CR95UyLHB4 — Bonnie Malkin (@bonniemalkin) May 10, 2017

Comey Fired!!! Finally. — Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) May 9, 2017

Fox gets it wrong pic.twitter.com/XMLprg3nYw — Jon Passantino (@passantino) May 9, 2017

Longtime Trump aide Keith Schiller was at the FBI when Comey was fired, per @NoahGrayCNN. Entered with a manila envelope, left w/o it. — Dan Merica (@danmericaCNN) May 9, 2017

Comey has now transitioned to being "extremely nauseous." — Laura Ingraham (@IngrahamAngle) May 9, 2017

.@realDonaldTrump fires @FBI director James Comey today in a bombshell. Here is the letter. pic.twitter.com/DC3a5VQVe5 — Jeff Zeleny (@jeffzeleny) May 9, 2017

This is appropriate sentiment but DOJ shd have awaited IG probe on Comey. Now it just smells like coverup on Russiahttps://t.co/Z0u8vgF9cr — Brian Fallon (@brianefallon) May 9, 2017

Twilight zone. I was as disappointed and frustrated as anyone at how the email investigation was handled. But this terrifies me. — Robby Mook (@RobbyMook) May 9, 2017

Comey fired by Trump. Shades of Nixon firing Elliot Richardson. What does this do to the Trump-ties-to-Russia investigation? Fuels it — Steve Clemons (@SCClemons) May 9, 2017

Trump firing Comey is the greatest unforced error since Nixon fired Archibald Cox. Expect similar results. — Ian Samuel (@isamuel) May 9, 2017

+ NBC at 6pm, so the Big Three have all aired special reports now https://t.co/H9wJq9AdR0 — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) May 9, 2017

LETTER #2: AG Jeff Sessions to President Trump, recommending that FBI Director Comey be dismissed pic.twitter.com/mdZ0ZGFaaT — Trey Yingst (@TreyYingst) May 9, 2017

I've said it before and will again - we must have a special prosecutor to oversee the FBI's Russia investigation. This cannot wait. https://t.co/Z9eeGNLTzr — Kamala Harris (@SenKamalaHarris) May 9, 2017

Guess that story we filed a few hours ago on Trump and the White House being unusually quiet may not be running tonight after all! — Josh Dawsey (@jdawsey1) May 9, 2017

President called @SenFeinstein (top dem on judiciary) at 530p to tell her the FBI needed a change — Dana Bash (@DanaBashCNN) May 9, 2017

What happens to the Russia investigation now that #Comey has been fired? — Julia Ioffe (@juliaioffe) May 9, 2017

If people thought Yates had become a symbol, they've seen nothing yet. — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) May 9, 2017

The conflict of emotion in your average liberal are pretty funny to watch play out here. They hate Comey so much but want to defend him here — Josh Holmes (@HolmesJosh) May 9, 2017

Reminder: Trump is scheduled to sit down for a TV interview with @LesterHoltNBC in less than 48 hours. Thursday afternoon at the @WhiteHouse — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) May 9, 2017

Toobin: The President is under investigation, his NSA was subject to blackmail, now Comey is fired? What kind of country is this? pic.twitter.com/bmZ60EvfEK — The Situation Room (@CNNSitRoom) May 9, 2017

President Trump's dismissal of FBI Director Comey smacks of President Nixon's Saturday Night Massacre. — Martin Heinrich (@MartinHeinrich) May 9, 2017

Sen. Bob Casey in a statement: "This is Nixonian." — Robert Costa (@costareports) May 9, 2017

WH and DOJ had been working on firing Comey since at least last week. Sessions had been working to come up with reasons. — Michael S. Schmidt (@nytmike) May 9, 2017

No more excuses: We need an independent special prosecutor to investigate the Trump Administration's ties to Russia. — Kirsten Gillibrand (@SenGillibrand) May 9, 2017

Trump's campaign chant was "Lock her up!" But White House is firing Comey because he was too public & critical in not charging Clinton? — Josh Dawsey (@jdawsey1) May 9, 2017

The only thing that could do more to erode faith in independence of FBI than Comey staying is Comey being fired. This is 100% political. — Brian Fallon (@brianefallon) May 9, 2017

Serious question: Where are Comey's files right now? Who controls them? After Nixon fired special prosecutor, office was sealed. Important. — Evan Osnos (@eosnos) May 9, 2017

CNN's justice correspondent Evan Perez says Comey is out of town and staff had to inform him of the decision https://t.co/kdUxUnJqUO — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) May 9, 2017

The question is not "did Comey deserve to be fired"? It's why is it happening now and what is the real reason? — Ben White (@morningmoneyben) May 9, 2017

Given the recent controversies surrounding the Director, I believe a fresh start will serve the FBI and the nation well. — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) May 9, 2017

To be a fly on the wall when Hillary Clinton learned that Donald Trump, the man who hammered her over the FBI in 2016, fired James Comey... — Dan Merica (@danmericaCNN) May 9, 2017

Comey fired? I know I've seen that before, but just can't put my finger on it... pic.twitter.com/n52UjVDXDw — Greg Nygaard (@stl_greg33) May 9, 2017

James Comey was fired b/c the Trump DOJ thought he was unfair to Hillary Clinton last July. And I am the Tsar of all the Russias. — Charles P. Pierce (@CharlesPPierce) May 9, 2017

Trump is a liar. Everything that comes out of his mouth is designed to distract. #TrumpRussia story is real. Trump's presidency is the joke — Maxine Waters (@RepMaxineWaters) May 8, 2017

Keith Schiller delivers Director James Comey's termination letter to the FBI pic.twitter.com/prWfAiwvBD — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) May 9, 2017

This decision by @realDonaldTrump has been discussed in Oval Office for at least last week, but it was a secret guarded very closely at WH — Jeff Zeleny (@jeffzeleny) May 9, 2017

"I have zero faith in the Deputy Attorney General" Sen @MarkWarner on CNN just now — Jim Sciutto (@jimsciutto) May 9, 2017

We need a real, independent prosecutor who @realDonaldTrump can't fire, Sessions can't intimidate, & Congress can't muzzle. We need it now. — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) May 9, 2017

Removal of Director Comey only confirms need for select cmte to investigate #Russia's interference in 2016 election https://t.co/LfKlwSw6iQ — John McCain (@SenJohnMcCain) May 9, 2017

First Pres Trump fired Sally Yates, then Preet Bharara. Now #Comey. Doesn't seem like an accident. We must have a special prosecutor. — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) May 9, 2017

We are in a full-fledged constitutional crisis. — Brian Schatz (@brianschatz) May 9, 2017

Rosenstein's legit critique of Comey would wash under other circumstances. But can we honestly believe this is why POTUS fired him? — David Axelrod (@davidaxelrod) May 9, 2017

President Trump just fired the FBI Director in the midst of an ongoing FBI investigation into the Trump campaign. This is a crisis. #Comey — Kathleen Rice (@RepKathleenRice) May 9, 2017

We need an independent investigation into the Trump campaign's ties to Russia. — Bernie Sanders (@SenSanders) May 9, 2017

Firing of Comey tainted by extraordinary conflict of interest. Independent prosecutor must be appointed to restore any public confidence. pic.twitter.com/m5fSJ3LpiG — Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) May 9, 2017

Note that Sessions, who had to recuse himself from overseeing the Russia probe Comey was leading, made the official rec that he be fired. — David Axelrod (@davidaxelrod) May 9, 2017

Comey learned of firing as he addressed FBI employees in LA. TV screens in background flashed news of firing. Letter was then given to FBI. — Michael S. Schmidt (@nytmike) May 9, 2017

Just last week, President Trump said Comey was too soft on Hillary Clinton. Today, Trump fired Comey for being too hard on her. https://t.co/1zko35XrEc — Gregory Korte (@gregorykorte) May 9, 2017

My staff and I are reviewing legislation to establish an independent commission on Russia. The second paragraph of this letter is bizarre. https://t.co/wXeDtVIQiP — Justin Amash (@justinamash) May 9, 2017

Republicans saying Comey firing is no big deal reveal the extent of Trumpian corruption of the right. — Jennifer Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) May 9, 2017

Comey learned he was fired while addressing FBI employees in LA. TVs in the background began flashing the news. https://t.co/Y3MaMEToFa — The New York Times (@nytimes) May 9, 2017

This is a deeply unsettling moment. Does anyone really believe that Trump fired Comey for being unfair to Hillary Clinton in the campaign? — Brennan Center (@BrennanCenter) May 9, 2017

Have spoken to three FBI officials in DC. No one saw this coming, all used the word "shock" repeatedly. Heard about it from twitter/media. — Sheera Frenkel (@sheeraf) May 9, 2017

One FBI official in DC (fairly senior) said he saw the news of Comey being fired via a news app on his phone (push alert). — Sheera Frenkel (@sheeraf) May 9, 2017

My statement on the dismissal of FBI Director Comey https://t.co/ovoe34xajZ pic.twitter.com/1hB0QveczE — Richard Burr (@SenatorBurr) May 9, 2017

#NotesFromUnderTrump, Day 109: Be angry. Be very angry. Some thoughts on the events of the day. https://t.co/MAP5kf5416 — Benjamin Wittes (@benjaminwittes) May 9, 2017

CNN's Dana Bash reports that the White House did not think Comey's firing would be a "political explosion" https://t.co/YEydusVspr — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) May 9, 2017

Deeply troubling that President Trump fired FBI Dir. Comey, who was leading Trump-Russia investigation. We need an independent prosecutor! — Sen. Debbie Stabenow (@SenStabenow) May 9, 2017

Legitimate question about how Comey will get home from LA. He's there with FBI plane. Does Trump allow him to fly home on it? — Michael S. Schmidt (@nytmike) May 9, 2017

The WH has few PR cards to play, which is why we're going to hear nonstop for the rest of the week about how many Dems wanted Comey fired. — David Martosko (@dmartosko) May 9, 2017

White House told allies that Democrats wouldn't be able to protest it because of their previous Comey criticisms https://t.co/2auSk02122 — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) May 9, 2017

FBI LA Field Office Says Comey not speaking tonight - returning to DC — Shimon Prokupecz (@ShimonPro) May 10, 2017

BREAKING ON CNN: Grand jury subpoenas were recently issued relating to the FBI Russia probe seeking records from associates of Michael Flynn — Shimon Prokupecz (@ShimonPro) May 10, 2017

EVERYONE who cares about independence & rule of law in America should be "troubled by the timing and reasoning" of Comey firing. Period. https://t.co/nAFX0OnuvH — Preet Bharara (@PreetBharara) May 10, 2017

Six column headline pic.twitter.com/kD3JmjHgU9 — Aaron C. Davis (@byaaroncdavis) May 10, 2017

The most dramatic New York Times front page of the Trump presidency so far pic.twitter.com/SjE80cWzZb — Nick Bryant (@NickBryantNY) May 10, 2017

Cryin' Chuck Schumer stated recently, "I do not have confidence in him (James Comey) any longer." Then acts so indignant. #draintheswamp — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 10, 2017

May 10: Trump defends decision

The Democrats have said some of the worst things about James Comey, including the fact that he should be fired, but now they play so sad! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 10, 2017

James Comey will be replaced by someone who will do a far better job, bringing back the spirit and prestige of the FBI. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 10, 2017

Comey lost the confidence of almost everyone in Washington, Republican and Democrat alike. When things calm down, they will be thanking me! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 10, 2017

Dems have been complaining for months & months about Dir. Comey. Now that he has been fired they PRETEND to be aggrieved. Phony hypocrites! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 10, 2017

May 17: DOJ appoints Robert Mueller special counsel

CNN's Jeremy Diamond and Laura Jarrett report:

Washington — The Justice Department on Wednesday — The Justice Department on Wednesday appointed former FBI Director Robert Mueller as special counsel to oversee the federal investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election, including potential collusion between President Donald Trump's campaign associates and Russian officials.

Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein appointed Mueller to the position in a letter obtained by CNN. Attorney General Jeff Sessions previously recused himself from any involvement in the Russia investigation due to his role as a prominent campaign adviser and surrogate.

As special counsel, Mueller is "authorized to prosecute federal crimes arising from the investigation of these matters," according to the Justice Department order Rosenstein signed.

Mueller's appointment aims to quell the wave of criticism that Trump and his administration have faced since Trump fired FBI Director James Comey last week in the middle of the FBI's intensifying investigation into contacts between Trump campaign associates and Russian officials.