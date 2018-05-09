CNN House Key Race Alert: Four races move toward Democrats after Tuesday's primaries

Washington (CNN) The first big primary night of 2018 is in the books.

It was tough going for some Republican House members looking for a promotion. But it also might cause a little heartburn for Republicans who are hoping to return to the chamber, or join it for the first time.

Based on Tuesday's results, CNN is moving four races to a more competitive ranking -- all in favor of the Democrats. In three of those contests, Republicans remain strong favorites to hold the seat, but Democrats landed candidates they feel are good fits for the districts. That also is true in the fourth race on the list, which moves to the Toss-Up column. Of the 22 races now rated as Toss-Ups, 20 are currently held by Republicans.

As a reminder, Democrats need a net gain of 23 seats in order to win control of the House.

NC-09: GOP Rep. Robert Pittenger became the first incumbent to lose a renomination contest this cycle, creating an open seat opportunity for Democrats where the party had already landed a strong challenger. Democrat Dan McCready, a Marine Corps veteran and clean energy entrepreneur, received nearly 38,000 votes Tuesday -- roughly 4,000 more than Pittenger and GOP primary winner Mark Harris combined. McCready heads into the general election with $1.2 million in the bank compared to about $70,000 for Harris, a former pastor. This district went for Donald Trump by 12 points in 2016, but Democrats hold a clear edge in enthusiasm at this stage of the race. Race moves from Lean Republican to Toss-Up.

Read More