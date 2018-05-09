Breaking News

The 16 best responses to my tweet about Hillary Clinton running for office again

By Chris Cillizza, CNN Editor-at-large

Updated 12:55 PM ET, Wed May 9, 2018

Former US Secretary of State Hillary Rodham Clinton speaks onstage during The Child Mind Institute Summit: The State of Child & Adolescent Mental Health at The Paley Center for Media on November 13, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

(CNN)On Tuesday morning, following the rapid resignation of New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman, I tweeted this: "Here's a name that would shake up the New York AG race: Hillary Clinton."

Roughly 24 hours later, that half-joke, half-imagine-if tweet had generated more than 2,300 likes and 1,500 comments.
That shouldn't have surprised me. Because the Clinton tweet combined two things that people have very strong opinions about: Hillary Clinton and me.
    The responses to the tweets were, broadly speaking split into two categories: 1) People who hate Clinton and never want to even consider her running for anything 2) People who like Clinton but don't like a) me or b) me floating the idea -- even somewhat jokingly -- of her running for other offices.
    Some were mean (about Clinton and me!). Lots were GIFS of people dry heaving. But many made me laugh. Here are my 16 favorites.
    1. "Here's a name that would shake up the New York AG race: Scrappy-Doo, Scooby-Doo's nephew." -- @boring_as_heck
    2. "Here's a name, you guessed it, Frank Stallone." -- @bunkieperkins
    3. "Why are you like this." -- @bigredrobot
    4."HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA" -- @Jamisen
    5. "OK, you win." -- @politicoryan
    6. "I had this idea yesterday, so there can't be anything to it." -- @tomservo10
    7. "How have you not been ratioed on this yet?" -- @JohnBilancini
    8. "A+ level trolling" -- @jgrantaddison
    9. "Just in case, I'm going long on popcorn futures." -- @opus17
    10. "Here's a name that would shake up the New York AG race: Ima Dumbass" -- @oldmanwheldon
    11. "Chris you better have been concussed when you wrote this." -- @cola_liker
    12. "Ready to have your mind rocked? A mustache-less Tom Selleck." -- @everyfingrprint
    13. "Another: Thanos." -- @seedanerun
    14. "Also Air Bud from the film 'Air Bud: Golden Receiver'" -- @zachbuckner2
    15. "You're a walking indictment of capitalism." -- @bobbybigwheel
    16, "Hahahahahahahaha no." -- @danbedinger