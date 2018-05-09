Kamala Harris says she will vote against Gina Haspel

Washington (CNN)Sen. Kamala Harris came out against President Donald Trump's pick to lead the CIA, Gina Haspel, on Wednesday, telling CNN's Jake Tapper she plans to vote against the nomination.
"I intend to vote against her as the nominee," the California Democrat said on "The Lead with Jake Tapper." "I will not vote to confirm her as the next director of the CIA."
Earlier on Wednesday, Haspel, a 33-year veteran of the agency who is currently serving as acting director, vowed not to restart the CIA's controversial detention and interrogation program during a confirmation hearing by the Senate Intelligence Committee.
However, Haspel declined to answer "yes or no" during a tense exchange with Harris when the senator asked whether the use of interrogation tactics that critics say amount to torture was immoral.
"I believe that CIA did extraordinary work to prevent another attack on this country given the legal tools that we were authorized to use," Haspel said in response to the senator's question.
However, Haspel did indicate during the hearing she would not carry out an order from the President if she found it to be morally objectionable.
"My moral compass is strong," Haspel said. "I would not allow CIA to undertake activity that I thought was immoral, even if it was technically legal. I would absolutely not permit it."
Several Democrats, including Sens. Jon Tester of Montana and Brian Schatz of Hawaii, have now said they will oppose the nomination.
At least one Democrat plans to vote for Haspel. Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia said on Wednesday that he will vote for her. In a statement, Manchin called Haspel a "person of great character."
If Haspel wins confirmation from the Senate, she will be the first woman to lead the CIA.